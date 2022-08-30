The Progressive Governors’ Forum has appealed to the Academic Satff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its indefinite strike.

Chairman of the forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, made the appeal on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He led other governors on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum to the Villa to see vice president, Yemi Osinajo, who has been recovering from leg surgery.

According to him, ASUU should be mindful of the next generation.

He said “I, like many other stakeholders, governors, National Assembly Members, president, vice president. Remember during a Salah visit when we paid a visit to the President in Daura, Mr President appealed to ASUU and said that ASUU should be mindful of the future of the next generation.

“He didn’t play the blame game. He spoke as a father and I think he even went further to say that even if ASUU had been offended, they will please think about our next generation.

“I think that this is the best statesmanly statement that can come and we are all appealing to ASUU in particular and indeed all stakeholders.

“Let us do what will ensure that we don’t miss out. Nigeria is competing with other countries, we do not have the luxury of time so we will continue to urge all stakeholders.”

On the reason for the visit, he said “We came to express our happiness that he has recovered from a serious medical procedure he undertook, and to appreciate him, particularly for showing confidence in yet again the Nigerian medical establishment because he had the procedure here in Nigeria.

“We had the opportunity for him to tell us how capable the team that helped out and also commend that many Nigerians should take steps to find out the amazing opportunities and capacity that is in the medical establishment.

“We felicitated with him, and we thank him for his leadership of the Nigerian National National Economic Council.

“We came strictly to greet him and appreciate him? But on the wider issue, Yes, indeed. There have been some announcements I think the President as we all know is the chairman of the campaign Council commendably and Director General in the person of Simon Lalong has been announced.

“And campaigns by law are going to start later in September at the end of September. So before then, there’s nothing more we can say.”

Explaining further, he said: “we are very proud that consistent with the democratic traditions around the world and in Nigeria, party members have acted very commendably. We had one of the free and fairest primaries Nigeria has ever recorded.

“We can only compare it to the 2014 primaries in Lagos which produce the then-candidate but now President Muhammadu Buhari. So we are very proud of our party’s conduct where every aspirant was given a free and fair opportunity and because that is the case our party men and women across the country were able to mobilize and participate in showing all party members why they should remain in APC and work for APC and pray that APC continues to govern Nigeria.”

On medical tourism, Bagudu said “ I just mentioned how happy we are that the Vice President showed confidence in our medical professionals and he drew our attention to something that we didn’t know.

“He said that in other countries, medical professionals can advertise their skills. In Nigeria, there is a professional code of conduct that denies them the opportunity.

“So he invited us to look at that so that we can also maybe put pressure so that Nigerian medical professionals can be at par with their professionals in the world, meaning that we will know the capacity and competency that are here locally and I’m sure with put an end to medical tourism,” he added.