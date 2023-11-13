The Confederation of All Progressive Congress (APC) support group (CASG) has urged the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to refrain from exploiting its membership for personal gain.

Addressing the press in Abuja yesterday, the director general of the group, Dr Muhammad Kailani, said NLC should not antagonise the federal government because its candidate lost in the presidential election.

Kailani stated, “While it’s acceptable to engage in partisan politics under the labor union umbrella, blaming the elected president for failure and waging a personal war on his government is unacceptable and must be condemned.”

He further urged the NLC to engage in a round-table discussion for an amicable solution instead of escalating tensions, noting the importance of unity, development, justice, and fair play.

“The Confederation of APC Support Groups and other well-meaning Nigerians will defend against any unfounded allegations against the APC-led government to ensure democracy thrives in Nigeria,” he declared.

Kailani noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, under Mallam Mele Kyari’s leadership, is achieving remarkable results, with the NEMBE oil well now producing 730,000 bpd exported to Europe. This aligns with the company’s goal of meeting its OPEC production quota and asserting itself globally.

According to him,”Kyari’s commitment to the TAPE Agenda (Transparency, Accountability, Productivity, and Efficiency) at the NNPC is evident in this milestone, marking a significant achievement in the company’s history. Nigerians appreciate Kyari for his efforts to elevate Nigeria’s economy at the NNPC Towers”.

Speaking on the Tinubu renewed hope agenda, CASG acknowledged the patience and resilience of Nigerian citizens amid the challenges of fuel subsidy removal and currency depreciation.

CASG has implemented a Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism to collaborate with government agencies and ensure that the N5 billion palliative reaches the intended recipients, especially the poorest citizens.

“The group appeals for patience, assuring citizens that the APC government is working to accommodate everyone, alleviating concerns about the current situation.”