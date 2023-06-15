APC Has Heralded New Era In Niger – SSG

The secretary to Niger State government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman has said the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has opened a new chapter of greatness in the state.

He made the assertion when he received Forum of 25 Local Governments APC Secretaries led by the Zone ‘B’ APC secretary, Abdullahi Saidu in his office.

Usman reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said, “The policies of transparency, servant-leadership, good governance, simplicity, tolerance and integrity which are the doctrine of the party has indeed opened a new chapter in our political evolution to greatness.”

The SSG maintained that Governor Mohammed Umar Bago has many good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the populace, hence the need for all and sundry to support him with a view to actualising those policies and programmes.

He reminded members of the Forum to always uphold party supremacy for democracy to thrive in the country, adding that they should continue to preach the gospel of togetherness in order to move the party and the state forward.