The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, held a public hearing in Enugu State, South-East Nigeria, as part of efforts to amend its constitution and increase women’s representation in party politics.

The event is expected to gather inputs from stakeholders on proposed amendments of the party’s constitution.

Speaking at the hearing, Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebre Onyia, emphasised the importance of inclusivity and representation in the party’s constitution and urged participants to contribute to shaping a stronger, more democratic party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The very design of this hearing—which embraces civil society, youth, women, professional bodies, support groups, media, and interest organisations—underscores the party’s understanding that no political organisation thrives in isolation from the ideas, concerns, and aspirations of diverse segments of society. This inclusiveness reflects global best practices in democratic governance and party administration,” he said, pointing out that, “this exercise is essential as we prepare for the 2027 general election. The APC must position itself as a party equipped with a constitution that addresses past operational challenges and anticipates future ones.”

“Strengthened constitution will ensure more efficient party administration, reduce pre-election disputes, enhance conflict resolution mechanisms, and create an enabling environment for the party to field credible candidates and manage electoral victories responsibly.

“This hearing is vital for consolidating the institutional strength of the APC. A political party cannot survive on charisma alone. It requires structures, systems, and rules that outlive individuals. A constitution that is modern, functional, and responsive to current realities is the foundation upon which such institutional strength is built,” he further posited.

Stressing on the importance of the public hearing, the APC deputy national chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, pointed out that for a party to be on sound footing, the constitution should be strengthened to reflect the realities on ground.

“Today’s meeting is more than a routine exercise; it is an opportunity to strengthen the internal structures that define who we are as a progressive party. A constitution must always reflect the realities, aspirations, and collective wisdom of its members, and that is why your contributions here are crucial.

“For us in the South-East, this forum provides a chance to ensure that our voices and experiences are captured in the reforms that will guide the APC into the future. Our goal is simple: to build a more inclusive, more transparent, and more disciplined party that can continue to deliver good governance to Nigerians,” Eneukwu stated.

The chairman of the Constitution Amendment Committee for South-East APC, Hon. Miriam Onuoha, pointed out that the review would ensure that the constitution is expanded to welcome new members and give them opportunity to vye for elective positions instead of waiting for too long.

Onuoha noted that APC is a party of inclusiveness and for this reason, it intended to give women and youths opportunities to aspire to greater height.

The public hearing was attended by APC stalwarts in the South-East zone such as the Zonal Chairman, Dr. Ijeoma Arodigbu; the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye; chairman of APC from other states; former deputy governor of Enugu State, Barr. Cecilia Eze, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, former minister of Power, Enugu State House of Assembly members led by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, and local government chairmen from Enugu State, among others.