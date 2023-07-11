APC Meets With State Chairmen, Postpones Caucus, NEC Meetings

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with state chairmen of the party at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Part of the meeting’s agenda, LEADERSHIP learnt, was to brief the state chairmen of the forthcoming national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) , meetings of the party.

This is even as the governing party has postponed its meetings of the highest decision-making bodies, national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) to July 18 and 19.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the national caucus and NEC meetings which were earlier slated for July 10 and 11, 2023 were shifted to the new dates following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s schedules as the new ECOWAS chairman.

The statement issued on Monday noted: “Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Inconveniences regretted”.