Chairmen, councilors, and women leaders from Dawakin Tofa, Gezawa, Garun Malam, and Nasarawa local government areas of Kano State have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defectors include the Chairmen of Dawakin Tofa, Ado Tambai; Garun Malam Local Government, Mudassir Aliyu; and Nasarawa Local Government, Lawan Aramposu—the local government of the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje—as well as their councilors and women leaders.

At a reception ceremony on Saturday at the Government House, State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed his pleasure that such grassroots political leaders have decided to join their movement.

“This gathering has displayed what Aramposu describes as the new model of politics. I am overwhelmed to receive these leading politicians with their supporters into our great party.

“Our idea of politics today is that of helping the people and not that of looting public funds or engaging youths in acts of drug abuse. It is a politics of reviving Kano State and its glory.

“These politicians have the spirit to assist and help the people of their local government. But unfortunately, they found themselves under a party with greedy leaders who are only interested in building their personal whims and caprices.

“The tenure of the LG chairmen is ending on Monday. We are using this opportunity to welcome you into this party. We thank you for bringing along youths and women to our party, thereby enhancing our grassroots presence. From now on, we are brothers and sisters.

“We are going to join hands with you to ensure we deliver to our people,” the Governor stated.

The state chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa, while introducing the new party members to the governor, stated that it is the exemplary leadership qualities of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf that have attracted the APC members to the NNPP.