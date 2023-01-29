The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, for extending the deadline for the use of old naira notes and swap with new ones.

It particularly thanked the President for demonstrating statesmanship by approving the extension of the deadline by one week, saying it would avert the panic that would have followed.

In a statement signed by APC-PCC’s director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, the Council also showered praises on the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for what it described as his forthrightness in addressing the concerns of Nigerians during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State last week.

It said the former Lagos State governor did not shy away from showing leadership and compassion for the welfare of Nigerians.

Onanuga said, “Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.

“Asiwaju showed leadership and compassion for the welfare of Nigerians, at the most appropriate time.”

Hailing Buhari and Emefiele, the APC presidential campaign team said, “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

“Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians across the country from getting the new notes via ATMs and over the counter from Banks, many Nigerians especially requested for an extension of the 31 January, 2023 deadline.

“We welcome the 10 days extension of deadline and the additional seven days of grace. This window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

“We specially commend Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship.”