The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has abolished the ‘Omajaja’ term from Itsekiris’ vocabulary owing to what he described as its negative connotation over time.

He made the declaration through a Royal Proclamation in a statement he personally endorsed as the Kingdom rolled out drums to celebrate the annual Praise Day.

He noted that the palace will no longer recognise or make reference to the term again, adding that every individual Itsekiri is a freeborn.

“All Ìtsẹ̀kírìs are now to be referred to as Omiwere. The official palace approved symbol or logo for Omiwere will be the Awerewere leaf. Those that wish to add something unique to represent them are free to do so. The logo shall be worn with pride by all Omiwere,” the monarch stated.

Ogiame also added that the classification does not alter the law and manner of succession to the throns, stressing that is only one Ruling House, which is Ginuwa Ruling House, of which both Otonlaja and Otonlus belong.

He stated, “Today, we move to make further clarifications to our existing society. These clarifications are not to make one feel inferior or superior to the other, but simply to establish identity and general order in our society.

“Ìtsẹ̀kírìs are Omajaja, this is not to say we should remove slave from freeborn, because slaves no longer exist in our society. Both the Prince and Princesses, and the children of the Chiefs are Ìtsẹ̀kírì children.

“Before now, they were all referred to as Omajaja. The term Omajaja has come to take on a negative connotation overtime in our society. It is important to note that from today henceforth, I use my authority to abolish the word Omajaja from our vocabulary.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Itsekiri sons and daughters on Saturday converged at the Aghofen, the Olu Palace church, Warri, to give thanks to the Almighty God.

The soul-lifting event called “Annual Praise Day” was convened by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The annual Praise and Thanksgiving Day is a yearly event held by the Iwere Nation to give thanks to God for sustaining the Warri Kingdom.

Different gospel artistes and praise groups gave ministrations at the well-attended event.

Among the artistes were: Ada Gold, Felix Ekenguda, Dero Ofoluwafo, Katy Jakes, Ruke Gure, Blossom Mene and Mairo Ese.

Others were: the Iwere Praise Choir, Ogono for Jesus, and Revelation Band, among others.

They took turns to offer ministrations to the admiration of the worshippers.

The opening prayer was taken from the Book of Isaiah 65: 18-19 by Pastor Bawo Otone, which was closely followed by worship ministration led by the Iwere Praise Choir.

The monarch, flanked by his wife (Olori Atuwatse III) arrived the venue to the admiration of his subjects.

Prayers were also offered for the King, Iwere Nation and Nigeria by Pastor Emmanuel Okotie and others.

In attendance were: the palace chiefs including Chief Brown Mene, Chief Rowland Oritsejafor, and Mr Austin Uroye, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, among other dignitaries.

The Praise Day came to a climax with a thanksgiving at the King’s Dominion Church, Aghofen, Olu Palace.