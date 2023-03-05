An All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council member, Sir Marc Wabara has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory in last Saturday’s election.

Sir Marc stated this yesterday in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, saying the victory was well deserved for both Tinubu and the party.

He said the gap between the 8,794,726 votes scored by Tinubu and the 6,984,520 garnered by his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party showed how tough and close the race was.

The Abia State-born stalwart of the party noted that, “The election as we have seen was tough and it gave the contenders, which included Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, who came third equal opportunity to win.”

He described the former Lagos State governor on the advent of the present democratic dispensation in the country in 1999 as a man who has remained focused on his vision, goals and aspirations.

“With this credential among others, I am convinced beyond doubt that the president-elect would bring his wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors to bear in his administration.

“I am also confident in the capacity of the former senator to steer the ship of the country along the course that would bring about the much-needed development and unity among the people,” he said.

Sir Marc called on citizens irrespective of their political inclinations to give Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima their support to deliver on their campaign promises.