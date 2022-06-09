The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for winning the party’s presidential primary election with a landslide.

Tinubu clinched the party’s ticket after polling 1,271 votes to beat the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who polled 316 votes, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who scored 235 and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan that polled 152 votes.

As the contest climaxed, some aspirants including Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole stepped down for the former governor of Lagos State.

The Speaker in a statement commended other aspirants in the exercise saying, “For putting in a good fight. I also specially commend all those who took the last-minute decision to relinquish their aspiration in support of Tinubu, the father of modern Lagos.

“The outcome of this primary election is the result of hard work and the support of critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of this country who love Asiwaju. It is interesting and exciting how the exercise, which was held under a peaceful atmosphere, ended”.

According to him, this victory is not for Asiwaju alone. It is for our great party. It is for well-meaning Nigerians who aspire for a greater country.