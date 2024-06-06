National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the planned electronic register will serve as the basis of reference for any party member seeking appointment at any level or desiring to contest an election.

Ganduje, who stated this at yesterday‘s opening session of the APC e-membership registration „Train-the-Trainer“ workshop in Abuja, said the e-register will also drive the party‘s planning, decision-making, and projection process.

He said it was the beginning of the process of digitalising the APC membership, which aims to give a graphic idea of the party‘s total members, their geographical spread, and demographic divisions.

The APC chairman said, „The App and Portal on which prospective trainees from the Thirty-Six (36) States and FCT, Abuja, are expected to use will soon be reactivated so that existing and new members can register and join our Party online from anywhere in the world. Each person is expected to provide his or her biometric data, which must match the details captured in the National Identity Number (NIN).

„By so doing, any member whose name appears on the digital register shall be deemed to be a true and faithful member of our great Party. Therefore, I appeal to our ministers who are stakeholders in this project to kindly provide us with technical assistance to achieve these laudable objectives.

„For our trainees, I would also like to appeal to you to please ensure that you learn from this programme so that you can go back to your respective states and impart the same knowledge to those who will be engaged in this exercise. This exercise is very important and dear to us, so we must strive to succeed.“

Earlier, the APC national organising secretary, Suliaman Arugungu, represented by the deputy national organising secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, said the exercise‘s takeoff had cleared the doubts of many, even within the party, insisting the party‘s leadership was committed to its success.

„I am well aware that not a few people expressed their opinions on the impossibility of translating the vision of a digital membership register for a political party in our country because of the peculiar nature and technology limitations of the rank and file of politicians across the country.

„But the national chairman refused to be daunted or discouraged as he remained focused on making his dream of digitalisation of our great party membership register come to pass,“ he said.

The project coordinator, Samuel Adedapo Adedoyin, said the Members Registration Portal is a comprehensive digital solution designed to streamline and enhance the process of registration, management, and engagement.

He said: „This platform addresses the inefficiencies and limitations of traditional paper-based or fragmented digital registration systems, providing a unified and user-friendly interface for both members and administrators.“