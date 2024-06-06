Farmers in Enugu State have pledged to end the scarcity of staple foods by the end of this year.

Some of the farmers who spoke to our correspondent in exclusive interviews said they have already commenced moves to actualise their plans.

A farmer who identified herself as Mrs Nkeiruka Agbonma said she had identified some impediments that reduced her yields last year.

Agbonma, who cultivates cassava, said she could not make bountiful harvest last year because of insecurity and herders’ activities.

She told our correspondent that she could lease portions of land in places very close to the city to avoid the activities of herders.

“Last year was so bad for me because my farm was in the forest, and herders had a field day as they fed their cows with my cassava stems and tubers. Nobody stopped them because the farms were very far from where people lived.

“But my happiness is that the ugly development will not repeat itself because I was able to secure portions of land in places where people are staying for this year’s season. I believe that I will make a bountiful harvest this year, and it will help to reverse the scarcity of staple foods in the state,” she stated.

Another farmer, Obinna Ugwokwe, said he has already gotten irrigation facilities. He noted that his harvest was poor last year because excessive heat dried up nutrients in the soil.

Ugwokwe also disclosed that he has already procured organic fertiliser for increased yield and learned how to apply them.