APC Slams Amnesty International Over Claims Of 120 Killings Under Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) has descended verbally on Amnesty International (AI) over its claim that more than 120 people have been killed since President Bola Tinubu was inaugurated on Monday, May 29.

The global watchdog had on Tuesday alleged that the brazen failure of the Nigerian government to protect Nigerians was gradually becoming the norm in the country, even as it said the promises made by the government has not translated into meaningful action.

But in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Barr Felix Morka, the APC faulted Amnesty International’s report on the ground that it was a hasty conclusion that was far from reality.

Describing as “uncharitable and inconsiderate” of Amnesty International to accuse the Tinubu-led government that is just settling down of dereliction of duty, Morka accused AI of “sheepishly gloating over the unfortunate incidents.”

APC stated: “While we thank Amnesty International for drawing attention to the lingering security challenges in our country especially in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue and Zamfara, we find its conclusion hasty and inconsiderate. President Tinubu had decried the persistent security breaches in the country and said he would not allow insecurity challenges t