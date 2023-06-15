Tribunal Admits Statisticians’ Reports In Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has admitted three sets of reports prepared by a group of statisticians on the electoral forms used during the last presidential election.

The court admitted the documents as evidence against President Bola Tinubu, after it was tendered as exhibit.

The reports were brought before the court by a renowned statistician, Samuel Oduntan, in aid of the petition by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, challenging Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), objected to the testimony of the witness but the presiding justice of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, admitted the three reports as exhibits.

Besides opposing the admission of the documents, the three respondents kicked against the bid to consider the reports as being read in the open court.

Meanwhile, Justice Tsammani has fixed today for further hearing of the petition, especially the cross examination of the witness.