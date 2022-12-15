Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed delight over the strength of the party in Niger State and other states of the federation.

He said based on the unity among the party members, the APC would win the 2023 general elections at state and national levels.

The APC standard bearer spoke yesterday in Minna, the Niger State capital when he inaugurated the unified campaign office and the North Central Situation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu who addressed a huge crowd of the party supporters who converged on Minna Trade Fair complex expressed the confidence on the solid support for the party in the state as exemplified by the turnout of the APC loyalists.

He urged the crowd to demonstrate their support for the APC at the 2023 polls.

Tinubu who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Ibrahim Kashim Shittimma, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, the APC Niger state Governorship candidate, Umar Bago, former APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and director general of the campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State urged the people to come out en masse to vote APC

He also asked the people to support the state APC governorship candidate, Hon. Umar Bago and the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, for the seat of Niger North Senatorial District.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidential candidate also inaugurated the offices donated by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa on behalf of all the candidates and that of Malam Mohammed Idris Malagi to enhance the presidential campaign.

Senator Sani Musa also donated 100 vehicles that were also inaugurated while Malagi said the campaign office was for the North Central zone and houses a situation room for the 2023 general elections in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State said all APC candidates in the state were united and had resolved to make the party victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Sani Bello who said though there were issues after the primary elections in the state, efforts were made to reconcile aggrieved members which has yielded positive results.

He assured that the party will retain power in the state at the centre.

“All the candidates here are united. There were lapses after the primary but we are making progress. Niger is carry go,” he said.