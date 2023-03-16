The chairman of the Houston Branch of the All Progressives Alliance APC-USA chapter, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun Dada, has asked the electorate in Lagos State, Nigeria, to stand firm behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and return him for second term so that he can fully deliver on his political promises of rebuilding the State.

Dada, who is also the Founder of Renew Our Hope, a USA-based not-for-profit organization, at a media chat in Lagos, reminded residents that it was risky to hand over the biggest economy in Nigeria to those without knowledge of historical growth of the state.

He raised concerns about the future of the youths in Lagos State, adding that the only way the youths will have a voice and achieve their aspirations was to support the reelection of the able, tested, and impressive Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is willing to defend their heritage and continuity of progressive governance.

“We are all here today that going forward, you should mobilize your friends, your neighbors, and all the youths within your reach to go out on Saturday, March 18th and use their PVCs to vote en-mass for Gov. Sanwo-Olu and turn the tide favourably towards progressive APC to revise the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election and win a big one for Gov. Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates for the State House of Assembly positions.

“Overall, there is an urgent need for our collective actions to prevent the fall of Lagos State into the hands of untested, incompetent, and inexperienced party,” he said.

Dada noted that the APC may not be a perfect political party but the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), will be an excellent president that will put Nigerian youth’s interest and gainful employment as one of his priorities in governing Nigeria vis-à-vis similar goals of Governor Sanwo-Olu for his second term when elected.

He said in the March 18, 2023 governorship and the State House of Assembly elections, you should all come out massively and vote for APC so as to strengthen the position of Asiwaju Tinubu because if Tinubu did not have many friendly States that are APC controlled, some States may frustrate his good programs for the Nigerian youths.

He added that Lagos youths should remember that Asiwaju has heard their concerns and their displeasures on EndSARS as the outcome of their votes in the February 25, 2023 presidential election has shown it loud and clear.

“However, we should not underestimate the institutional memory resident in data-supported impactful leadership of BAT through an unfortunate amplification of his recent mistake in relation to the EndSARS protest.

“However, voting should be based on the integration of historical data rather than spurious errors capitalized upon by BAT’s opponents such as the LP. In reality, BAT has a track record of demonstrated societal transformation in the face of significant cultural and economic challenges. It is our collective responsibility to avoid political miscalculation of voting for the wrong political party with its attendance consequences because elections always have their consequences.

“Let me also add that we should remember the passionate efforts of Govenor Sanwo-Olu after the EndSARS protest he said ordering the military is not in his space to do so and that as a father and leader, he would be the last person that would disenfranchise the youths,” he added.

He reassured that Governor Sanwo-Olu will provide opportunities for the youth when he is reelected.

He recalled that the Governor created 100,000 jobs for youth within his first year in office through an expanded public works, landscaping, traffic management, waste management, community policing and volunteering services.

He also created opportunities for interning, shadowing and working in public service to increase youth participation in governance and set out matching fund for contractors in critical infrastructure sectors to train potential new hires on relevant skills within their operating environments.

Dada also said he developed new opportunities for talented youths in Sports, Culture and Entertainment by increasing and enhancing recreational and cultural spaces in 57 LCDAs

Expand LSETF to provide low-interest loans targeting 20,000 youth owned enterprises to grow their businesses and create 200,000 jobs by 2022

support the establishment of at least 1 business incubator, accelerator or makerspace for the youth in all 57 LCDAs in partnership with the private sector and development partners.