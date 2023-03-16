The Lagos State government, on Thursday, re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before a State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.

Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus before Justice Ibironke Harrison on a five-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The state re-arraigned the defendants following the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, to another division of the court.

Specifically, Evans and his co-defendants were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping one Chief James Uduji and collecting a ransom of $1.2million from the victim.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants and others at large, allegedly committed the offence on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos.

The defendants were also accused of attempted murder by allegedly firing shots at Uduji, and Donatus Nwoye, who was hit him on the hand and again shot one Jereome Okezie on the hand and head.

According to the prosecution, the offences committed contravened Sections 411, 271 (3) and 230 (A) of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them by the court’s registrar.

The case has been adjourned to May 3 and 4, 2023, for trial.

LEADERSHIP recalls that another judge of the court, Justice Akeem Oshodi, had on February 25, 2022, convicted and sentenced Evans and two others, Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, to life imprisonment, on a two count charge of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Evans was also convicted and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Silvanus Hafia by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the same court.