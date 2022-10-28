A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Dr Muhammad Dahiru has said the people of Plateau State would vote massively for the party in next year’s general election.

Dahiru said Nigerians are now more politically conscious and will only elect candidates in the forthcoming general election that would sustain the nation’s democracy and develop the economy in which the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is eminently qualified.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting with 29 support groups from Dadin Kowa community in Jos South local government council of the state after its members publicly endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC and the governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda in Jos.

In his words, “We in the APC have the best candidates and marketing them would not be difficult. Our presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a track record of success, as well as our governorship candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda. We would go to the nooks and crannies of the state to campaign and ensure victory for them as well as other candidates contesting under our platform.”

Earlier the running mate of the APC governorship candidate in Plateau State Hon Pam Botmang, described Dadin Kowa community as his home.

Botmang added that he has confidence that the community would vote massively for the party in the forthcoming general election.

ADVERTISEMENT