Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Contact and Mobilisation Committee, North West Zone, Hon Ibrahim Bello, has expressed confidence that the APC candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani will clearly emerge victorious at the poll.

Hon Bello, a one-time member of House of Representatives and Pan-African Parliament (PAP), said the entire people of the state are solidly behind the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District because of the excellent work he is currently doing in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He insisted in a statement that the Senator who has been presented with the APC flag in Kaduna by the national leadership of the party is the best among all the candidates in the governorship race in terms of competence and capacity to govern effectively and efficiently.

“Senator Uba Sani obviously remains the candidate to beat. I have no single iota of doubt in my mind that he will win the 2023 Kaduna gubernatorial election convincingly with a very wide margin. He is head and shoulders above all other persons in the contest with him. The good people of our dear state are standing firmly with him due to what they have seen in him,” Bello stated.

He added that “Senator Uba Sani, even as a first-termer in the Senate, has done wonderfully and remarkably well to the satisfaction of his constituents. As a matter of fact, the entire citizens in the state feel proud to have him in the Senate because of his exploits for the common good of the people.

him as governor, having proved his mettle in just one term as a Senator. He has shown the people of Kaduna that he has what it takes to continue with the developmental strides of the outgoing Governor Nasir El-Rufai to move the state to greater heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former lawmaker also said that all other elections in Kaduna State including the presidential poll will be won by the candidates of the APC, maintaining that the party is well rooted in the state.