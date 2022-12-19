Gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State, Hon. Jonathan Asake, has urged the state governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai to halt the renewed attacks and killings in southern Kaduna communities.

Asake said the killings last week of eight innocent, helpless people in villages of Mallagum and Kpak in Kagoro communities of Kaura local government and Kamuru-Ikulu in Zangon Kataf local government within two days was provocative, highly insensitive and condemnable, especially during this festive season.

Speaking during a condolence visit to all the deceased families at the weekend, the governorship candidate lamented the inability of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

He said the government must have the will to take decisions to apprehend and prosecute criminals and their sponsors no matter who they are in society to serve as a deterrent to others.

Asake said farmers must be allowed to harvest their yields and the people of southern Kaduna must be able to spend this Christmas in a peaceful atmosphere, devoid of intimidation, harassment or uncertainties.

In a statement signed by Asake’s media aide, James Swam, the candidate urged the people to remain calm and not resort to anything negative but allow the government to do its work.

“It’s sad to witness another round of killings. We are here to pay condolences to the families of those whose members lost their lives in these attacks. It appears this killings, happening towards Christmas and not long before elections, is to displace the electorate and push them into the IDPs.

“I wish to take this time to sympathise with these families and the entire people of Mallagum in Kagoro chiefdom and Kamuru-Ikulu in Ikulu chiefdom. I want to call on the government to step up security in communities around the festive period.

“As chief security officer of the state the governor must rise to the occasion and defend the poor famers in many communities in not only Southern Kaduna, but the entire state,” the governorship candidate stated.

Asake, who was accompanied by his running mate, Rt. Hon Bashir Aliyu Zango Aya prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while urging the families to leave everything to God who is the ultimate judge, and added that their patience and trust in God will not go in vain.