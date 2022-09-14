The national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC),

Dr. Betta Edu, have organised a financial empowerment for women in Konduga and Maiduguri in Borno State.

Over 5,000 women benefitted from the financial empowerment programme and free medical consultations and free drug dispensation.

The elated women expressed their satisfaction and prayed for greater achievements and more success for the National APC Woman’s Leader and the party.

Also, the assistant national publicity secretary of the Grassroots Movement for Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima (GMATS), Dr. Precious Ogboru, who was part of the entourage, thanked Dr. Edu, governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and his wife and the Borno State people for their warm reception and hospitality.

He also assured Nigerian women that the APC National Woman Leader is passionate about their health needs and welfare.