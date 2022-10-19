The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, has condoled with families of victims of bandit attack in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State with a donation of food items and other relief materials to them.

Hon. Israel, who visited the grieving families along with the party’s governorship candidate for 2023 general elections in the State, Dr Umar Rikko Radda, youths of the community and other stakeholders, said he was sad over the incident just as he assured the victims of the commitment of the state and federal governments to secure the release of all those abducted by the bandits and put a stop to insecurity in the country.

The APC youth leader in a statement signed by his media aide, Esther Oyeyinka, said: “the attack was disheartening and we grieve with you. Please know that you are not alone. The state and federal governments know your plight and I have obtained assurances that efforts are presently ongoing to secure the release of your relatives and neighbours who were sadly abducted, as well as to find a final solution to the insecurity challenge.

“Everyone here present has had to grapple with the emotional and physical pain of the absence of precious family members and bread winners. Nothing short of a return will end this pain and we, as a party, will see to it that it is done.”

The statement further stated that Hon. Israel met with local farmers whose crops were swept away by flood and rendered financial assistance to them.

He, therefore, urged them to support Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket, adding that if Tinubu emerge the next president of Nigeria, he will address the climatic change that also pose problem to the people.

When he paid a visit to some of the primary schools in the community, he commended the free meal programe initiated by the APC government.

He said, “It is an undeniable reality that this programme has increased school enrollment rate across the country. I have also learned from the administrators of this school that the trend holds true here, as well. The assurance of a meal a day is strong incentive for poor households to send their children to school where they will receive instructions and master tools necessary for safe development and positive transformations in society. We are proud of President Buhari and the APC’s achievement in this regard and I am sure that Nigerians will have this in mind as they troop to the polls to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023,” he said.

During a town hall meeting with the youths in the State, Hon. Israel urged them to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

In her response, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Girl-child, Hajiya Amina Dauda, assured the APC National Youth Leader that women in Katsina State have resolved to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s next president in 2023.