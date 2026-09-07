The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has officially commissioned its Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Headquarters in Abuja, declaring that the journey to “reset Nigeria” has begun ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event, in Abuja on Monday, APM National Chairman, Dr. Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said the turnout reflected Nigerians’ yearning for a new direction built on competence, courage, compassion and accountability.

He described the office as the engine room of the party’s victory.

Dantalle said APM offers a viable alternative anchored on integrity, sacrifice and service to redirect the country from its perilous course.

According to him, the party has presented credible candidates who will lead campaigns across the country for various positions.

He said the Makinde/Daura ticket represents hope for good governance, national security, economic prosperity and socio-religious harmony.

Dantalle assured that as President, Makinde would be a leader for all Nigerians, citing his achievements as Governor of Oyo State.

The APM Chairman expressed confidence that with Daura, a former head of a critical security service, as Vice President, insecurity would be tackled decisively. He added that Nigerians would be able to go about their business without fear of kidnapping and terrorism.

Dantalle said the APM campaign would be issue-based and focused on solutions rather than bitterness and division.

He described the 2027 election as a defining moment to build a strong, united, prosperous and just democratic society.

“This is not about party or personality. It is about rescuing Nigeria and restoring dignity to every citizen,” Dantalle said.

He commended APM National Leader, Governor Bala Mohammed, the National Working Committee, campaign directors and candidates nationwide.

Dantalle also congratulated newly elected Chairmen and Councillors in Bauchi State, where APM won all local government seats, saying it signals victory in 2027.

“Join APM to reset Nigeria with Makinde and Daura. Our best days are still ahead of us,” he stated.