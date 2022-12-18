The campaign to support the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in its course to have a successful election moved to the Seed of Life Golden Church Ibadan, Oyo state where the General Overseer of the church Apostle Solomon Moses Oni Mustapha aka Baba Sebioba launched the INEC IS YOUR FRIEND CAMPAIGN INITIATIVE aimed at enlightening Nigerians on the need to support the electoral body to execute the most credible elections in the history of the country.

Apostle Moses Oni who hosted members of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA at his church auditorium in Ibadan said the forthcoming elections is critical to the existence of the country hence the imperative for the body saddled with the conduct of the elections to be supported towards carrying out a successful election come 2023.

He decried the continuous attacks on INEC facilities and personnel in parts of the country describing it as barbaric. While encouraging the electoral body to stand firm despite the challenges, Apostle Moses Oni said it’s high time those engaged in this nefarious activities be brought to book. He declared Wednesday 28th of December as a special day for sensitisation road walk in support of INEC for a peaceful elections come 2023 stressing that this is the right time for Nigerians to join hands in prayers for the electoral commission, it’s facilities and personnel.

Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke the International Spokesman and Chief Contact Person of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA, in his speech thanked the man of God for creating time to host the association. He described him as a worthy ambassador of the association and also called on other clergy men to emulate him. He said the essence of promoting the INEC IS YOUR FRIEND CAMPAIGN INITIATIVE is to ensure that all hands are on deck towards supporting the electoral body towards having a successful elections come 2023. Amb. Nkweke said all stakeholders must join hands with the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA to carry out this campaign from door to door and neighborhood to neighborhood. He condemned the attacks and urged Nigerians with useful information to report those involved in the activities to relevant authorities for arrest and prosecution.

He hailed the present INEC for introducing the BVAS system and making amendments to the electoral Act which has raised hope of Nigerians on capacity of the Commission to deliver. He said in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, the association has decided to carry it upon itself to promote the campaign Initiative in support of the Electoral Commission.