The founder/CEO of Waterlight Industries Limited, Wendy Networks Solutions Ltd and president of Waterlight Save Initiative Prince Ero Ibhafidon, has been conferred with the honorary citizenship as Georgia Citizen at the Georgia State Capitol Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The award was presented to Ibhafidon by a Georgia State senator, Tonya Peterson Anderson, for District 43, former Mayor of Lithonia and former Georgia House of Representatives.

Recently, Ibhafidon received a recognition award held at Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, USA by the Consulate General of Nigeria Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Amb Amina Amira Smaila (PhD) for his extraordinary contributions and outstanding achievements as a citizen of Nigeria and a remarkable contributor to the society.

Waterlight Save Initiative is a non-profit organisation designed to alleviate poverty and improve the quality of lives of Africans both at home and in the diaspora.