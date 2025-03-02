The Action Peoples Party (APP) has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the local government elections in the State.

The party, which won 22 out of the 23 local government chairmanship seats in Rivers State, described Fubara’s decision as statemanly and demonstration of a leader committed to the rule of law.

APP said this in reaction to the state broadcast on Sunday by the governor, wherein he revealed that he had met with his legal team which is expected to obtain the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement by Friday, March 7, 2025.

The Supreme Court had in its ruling last Friday, amongst others, declared the October 5, 2024 Rivers State Local Government elections invalid.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Barr. Uche Nnadi, the ruling party at the local government in Rivers particularly commended Fubara’s position on the Local Government administration having directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of the 23 local government councils across the state.

APP also supported the governor’s instruction to the chairmen elected on its platform to formally hand over to the HLGAs by Monday, March 3, 2025.

The party vowed to win all the 23 local government council chairmanship elections in the state whenever the next election is conducted and urged its members, supporters and Rivers people to keep faith with the APP and Fubara’s administration.

“Our party has monitored the state broadcast of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara in which he agreed to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

“We particularly, commended His Excellency’s directive that the Heads of Local Government Administration should immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“APP as the party in control of 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers State, equally support the governor’s instruction to our

chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March 2025.

“Fubara’s decision as conveyed in his state broadcast on the provocative judgement(s) is a demonstration of statesmanship, commitment to the rule of law and constitutional democracy.

“Therefore, we urge the party faithful to remain steadfast, support Fubara decision as APP is optimistic that when the local government election is conducted again we will win again and this time capture the remaining one seat,” he stated.