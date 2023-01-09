The Action People’s Party (APP), has called for the arrest of the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, following his wife’s alleged attack on the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Yusuf.

APP national chairman, Uche Nnadi, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, lamented that the continued stay in office of the DSS DG, saying it was a huge source of concern.

According to Nnadi, recent accusations trailing the secret service agency in the past weeks, pose a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of free and fair elections.

He recalled the discovery of a secret suit before an Abuja court, eventually thwarted, filed by the DSS seeking arrest of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over trumped up allegation of terrorism financing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also recalled attempt to get INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, sacked allegedly to prevent use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the forthcoming general elections.

Nnadi stated that these unwarranted attacks especially the alleged detention of the Kano NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, on the orders of the DG’s wife, Aisha, and the attack on President of Middle Belt Youth Forum and PDP House of Assembly Candidate in Kogi State, Godwin Meliga, won’t be let go unpunished or ignored by political parties.

He insisted that the DG of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, should be arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack and detention of Kano gubernatorial candidate, as well as other recent alleged unlawful actions by the security agency.