The Appeal Court, sitting in Lagos, on Friday, affirmed the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 18 Ogun State governorship election.

The appellate court, in a split decision of two to one, dismissed the appeal filed by the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Abiodun.

The majority judgement was delivered by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh while Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang delivered the minority judgement.

Justice Inyang allowed the appeal filed by the PDP candidate and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election within 90 days.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC had declared Abiodun winner of the keenly contested election with 276,298 votes.

While Adebutu polled 262,383 votes to come second, thus trailing the winner with 13,915 votes margin.