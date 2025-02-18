he Court of Appeal, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has affirmed the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, as the Soun of Ogbomoso land.

Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-member panel of Justices, while delivering judgement on the appeal filed by the monarch on Tuesday, resolved all the 10 grounds of appeal in favour Oba Ghandi.

It would be recalled recall that Justice K. A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso had on October 25, 2023 nullified the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi as Soun of Ogbomoso, asserting that the procedure of his nomination was “Irregular, null and void”.

The lower court added that the process did not comply with the provisions of Soun Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958.

However, Justice Nimpar of the Appellant Court set aside the judgement of the lower court on Tuesday, paving the way for Oba Ghandi to continue his reign.