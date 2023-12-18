Former House of Representatives member, Alphonsus Komsol (APC-Plateau Shendam, Quaan-Pan, Mikang Constituency), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint a new minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone in the interest of equity.

In an open letter addressed to the President, Komsol noted the urgency of addressing various issues in Plateau State, particularly concerning inclusiveness, geopolitical balance, ethnic representation, equity, and fairness.

Highlighting the political landscape, Komsol, who was the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) Contact and Mobilisation Committee, North-Central Zone; Plateau Coordinator, Independent Campaign Council for Asiwaju and Member, APC’s Election Planning and Strategic Committee, stressed the need for the President to consider the appointment of a minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone to ensure equity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and to bolster the party’s success in the state.

He stated, ” “Your Excellency, I would like to suggest in all honesty and with all sincerity of purpose and intention, that you should do everything possible to ensure that you appoint the next minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone.

“The reason for my selfless suggestion is not far-fetched: It is noteworthy that Simon Lalong is from Plateau South Senatorial Zone, which has produced six ministers since 1999, namely Pauline Tallen (twice), Fidelis Tapgun and his sister, Josephine Tapgun, Solomon Dalung and, lately, Lalong.

“However, Plateau Central Senatorial Zone has produced just 1 minister (Bagudu Hirse) since 1999. Paradoxically, this is a zone that usually returns some of the highest votes for the APC in virtually all elections since the formation of our party about 10 years ago!”

Komsol stressed the significant electoral support the Central Zone has consistently provided for the APC over the years, despite its underrepresentation in ministerial appointments.

Citing the Zone’s influential party financiers and key APC figures, Komsol asserted that their dedicated support merits consideration for the ministerial appointment, aligning with the President’s well-known capability to identify and reward staunch political loyalists.

He wrote, “Your Excellency, I write to you with a deep sense of both passion and compassion, driven by pure patriotism, with a good intent for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), your government, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“This is especially against the backdrop of your glaring strong will in governance, which has so far in record time, engendered notable reforms across all sectors, including infrastructure and human resource development.

“To this end, Mr President, I emphatically and unequivocally implore you to please kindly do the needful, do your utmost and do justice to the raging controversy over the next ministerial slot for Plateau State by giving it to Plateau Central Senatorial Zone.”

He urged President Tinubu to demonstrate courage and sensitivity to geopolitical considerations, stressing that the decision regarding the ministerial slot for Plateau State would significantly impact the APC’s cohesion and political stability in the region.

The former lawmaker expressed confidence in the President’s leadership, acknowledging his track record of mobilising alliances for national progress and called for an inclusive approach that prioritises equity and fairness in addressing political appointments.

The recent controversial Court of Appeal judgement declaring Lalong as the winner of the Plateau South Senatorial Zone, leading to his resignation to join the Senate, has ignited discussions about his successor.

Reports indicate prior nominations by Lalong, stirring resistance and tensions among Plateau APC stakeholders.