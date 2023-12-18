A glimmer of hope emerged for a segment of the more than 10,000 employees suspended by the Kano State Government, as they resumed their roles and finally received long-overdue salaries.

Initially suspended by the Kano government after the conclusion of the previous administration, over 10,000 workers were left in limbo, with their salaries withheld pending investigations. Of the dismissed workers about 6,849 have been reinstated while no fewer than 2,483 remain in limbo.

Following a thorough assessment, a portion of these suspended employees has been reinstated by the government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Those reinstated, who had faced significant concerns due to delayed salary payments, have now begun to receive their pending wages.

Comrade Abdurrahman Yusuf Tarauni, representing the reinstated workers, has actively championed their cause throughout the ordeal.

While this marks a positive turn for some, a substantial number of employees, approximately 2,483 individuals, continue to wait for resolution on their salary concerns. The reasons for this delay remain undisclosed, as government officials refrain from providing details.

In response to persistent requests from the reinstated workers, the government released a list on Thursday, comprising 6,849 individuals successfully reinstated. Notably, a significant proportion of these names belong to school teachers. After this announcement, the government swiftly disbursed the long-delayed November salaries to these employees on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The ongoing situation underscores the complexities surrounding the reinstatement process and sheds light on the challenges faced by a considerable number of workers who are still awaiting their salaries after a seven-month suspension period.

The reinstated workers are urging the government to adopt transparency in the reinstatement process. Those excluded from the list remain in perplexity regarding their employment status, necessitating clarity and equitable resolution from the authorities.