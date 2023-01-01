Immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has urged Nigerians to approach the New Year and the 2023 election with renewed hope and faith.

The state Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, while felicitating Osun Citizens and Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year celebration, also called for prayers, more sacrifice and commitment for the success of the 2023 General Elections.

Oyetola in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan noted that the call became necessary because the current democratic dispensation is the longest in the country’s chequered political history, and as such all hands must be on deck to sustain and deepen it.

He added that the country has had 24 unbroken democratic experiences because of Nigerians’ determination, commitment and sacrifice.

“2023 presents us with another opportunity to sustain our democratic credentials, having enjoyed an unprecedented 24 years of unbroken democratic experience. We must, therefore, approach it with renewed hope and faith.

“I have absolute confidence in the ability of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to build on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, and by so doing, delivering accelerated economic growth and development to Nigerians.

“As for Osun citizens, God will never forsake us as we celebrate this new year. God’s promise will come to fruition in Osun. The sun shall shine again, brighter and warmer, and the sustainable development and participatory governance that we enthroned in our first term, which were applauded by local and international organisations, shall be restored and put on a surer and better footing.

“I rejoice with Nigerians, particularly citizens and residents of Osun, on behalf of my family and the Presidential Campaign Council in Osun on the celebration of the New Year — 2023.”