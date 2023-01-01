The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba has stressed the need for Nigerian workers to have Permanent Voter Card (PVC), for the February 2023 general election.

Wabba in his New Year message to Nigerian workers and the masses reiterated that “The PVC is our ticket to our dream Nigeria.”

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders including security agencies to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics to ensure free and fair elections.

“It must be one man, one woman, one vote. INEC must ensure that politicians play by the rules and that logistics blues that dogged past elections are addressed in the 2023 general poll. Efforts must be made to ensure that the BVAS system is effectively deployed as the death knell to vote buying and election rigging across Nigeria,” he said.

Wabba added that, “it is in light of the developmental deficits, difficulties, and decadence highlighted in the foregoing, that we are called upon to arise as one people to end the national pillage, smash the culture of grab-and-garb, reverse our pervasive rentier economic mentality and consign our divisive politics to the dustbin of history.

“The 2023 general election has delivered in our hands the golden opportunity to take back our country and set her on the path of sustainable development.

“The tinder box of the ballot revolution in the 2023 poll is the Permanent Voters Card (PVC). All voters must safeguard their PVCs jealously. Newly registered voters should endeavour to collect their PVCs from the different collection centres designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NLC helmsman hinted that preparations for NLC 13th National Delegates Conference is on course, saying, “We trust that Nigerian workers and pensioners will use the occasion to consolidate on the gains by successive leadership and elect leaders committed to strengthening frameworks that undergird our struggle.

“For those of us taking the bow from the centre-stage of trade unionism, we offer our appreciation to Nigerian workers and pensioners who through our unions gave us the opportunity to serve. We appreciate the solidarity of Nigerian workers and people in our quest to defend the rights of the working class and the downtrodden in our society.”