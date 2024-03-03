Aradel Holdings Plc, has won the Best Fully Integrated Energy Company of the Year Award at the 7th edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) energy industry awards.

Similarly, TotalEnergies has been rated the Upstream Company of the Year (2023) at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit(NIES), in Abuja.

The prestigious NIES Awards is a highlight in the energy industry calendar that recognises individuals and organisations that have established themselves through technical contributions, professional excellence, industry leadership, career achievements, and a commitment to fostering Nigerian content.

These awards, it stressed, honour those who have demonstrated the ability to envision innovative solutions that not only transform lives and communities but also contribute to Nigeria’s collective success through excellence.

The award is presented after a rigorous online selection process where candidates are initially nominated by industry stakeholders, with the nominees then being collated and shortlisted to the top five for each category.

Finally, industry stakeholders vote online to determine the overall winner in each category.

Commenting on the award, the managing director/CEO of Aradel Holding Plc said: ‘This award is a result of relentless pursuit of technical excellence, profitability, cutting-edge technologies, strategic partnerships, and unwavering adherence to safety standards.’

Aradel Holdings remains committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth. “We have already embarked on our listing journey which will see us listed on the Stock Exchange, and also expect to commission our PMS train in the course of 2024. We are focused on our quest to remain a resilient company that adapts and positions itself for sustainability in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone who made this award possible, from the founding fathers of our company for their vision and foresight, our loyal shareholders, supportive regulators, supportive host communities, our diligent Board of Directors and our dedicated workforce as Aradel Holdings remains energised for a brighter future!”

The Award was presented to Aradel at the NIES Gala Dinner and Awards Night, at the State House Banquet Hall on the 27th of February 2024.

TotalEnergies executive director, Joint Venture Asset, Obi Imemba, received the award on behalf of the managing director/country chair, Matthieu Bouyer, stressing that, the award shows that the energy industry stakeholders acknowledge the continued efforts of TotalEnergies in providing more energy with less emissions in the company’s march to net zero by 2050.

Just before the end of 2023, TotalEnergies recorded another milestone, making it the first energy company in Nigeria to achieve zero routine flaring in all of its exploration and production activities in the country.

The company is also collaborating with the NNPC Limited for improved environmental protection and emission reduction through its Methane Detection technology.

Earlier at the opening ceremony held at the same venue, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his keynote address, remarked that the theme for the 2024 NIES was not only timely but critical especially considering the present challenges facing the nation.

“The theme of this year’s summit – Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition and Finance is not only timely but also critical as we find ourselves at the crossroads of unravelling and transforming the global energy landscape,” said the President.

President Tinubu stated that: “Energy security as we know is of paramount importance. In the face of emerging challenges, both geopolitical and technological, we must ensure the resilience of our technology infrastructure.”

He used the opportunity to shed more light on his government’s rationale for the removal of fuel subsidy. “As we stand at the crossroads of the 21st century, it is imperative that we re-evaluate our energy policies to ensure a sustainable and secure future. The decision to remove petroleum subsidies is a challenging one but it’s a step we must all take to secure our energy future and foster economic growth and development.”

He was represented by the minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri and his counterpart minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, reiterated the urgent need to turn the country’s resources to economic prosperity while the former clarified the issues of IOC’s leaving Nigeria.

‘They are only going deep offshore and not leaving Nigeria,’ said Lokpobiri.

The country chair, TotalEnergies companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer led the Senior Leadership Team of both upstream and downstream, and other company staff to the conference. TotalEnergies is a platinum sponsor of the 7th NIES that commenced on Monday February 26 and is expected to end by March 1, 2024.