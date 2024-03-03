The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has distributed several technologically-advanced cookstoves to rural women in Kurudu village, Karu district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) free of charge.

The director-general/CEO of the commission, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, led a sensitisation campaign on using improved woodstove in rural areas for clean energy on Saturday, in Kurudu village in the pilot scheme aimed at helping rural dwellers across the country to promote clean energy and to fight climate change.

During the campaign, the ECN boss stressed that the commission embarked on this project for clean and renewable energy for domestic woodstoves because of its safety, economy and efficiency.

He added that traditional biomass stoves the rural women were using before to cook are very harmful because they are contributing to global warming, which is why the ECN has developed a better solution and more technologically- advanced cook stove that will reduce the carbon emission.

The ECN boss reiterated that Nigeria needs $4 billion yearly to attain its clean energy goals up to 2050.

He said “As you all know, cooking with traditional biomass stoves is a major source of household air pollution, which causes millions of premature deaths every year, especially among women and children. It also contributes to deforestation, climate change, and energy poverty. These are serious challenges that we must address as a nation.

“That is why the Energy Commission of Nigeria has initiated this campaign to promote the adoption and use of improved cook stoves in your community.”

He said further that the “improved cook stoves are designed to burn fuel wood more efficiently and cleanly, reducing fuel consumption and harmful emissions. They can also save time, money, and labour for the users, and improve their health and well-being.”

Dr. Abdullahi said the commission distributed some improved cook stoves to selected households, and provided training and support on how to use and maintain them, hoping that the rural dwellers will share their feedback and experiences with the Commission.

He told the rural women that the improved cook stove “is about improving your quality of life, and protecting your health and the environment.”

One of the beneficiaries, who gave her name as Ladi, expressed gratitude to the government for the cook stoves, saying that it will lessen the burden on the women and reduce health risks.