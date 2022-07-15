The son of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr, has defected to the Labour Party (LP) after losing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Slsenate ticket to run for the lmo North Senatorial zone in 2023.

The younger Ararume, who served as commissioner for commerce industry, and tourism under Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration, dumped the PDP after losing the bid to pick the party’s senatorial ticket.

The first son of former two-time Senator, Ararume, who stated this in his address to the people of Okigwe senatorial zone yesterday, stated that, “Today, I am proud to say that I am a member of the Labour Party (LP). On the platform of the Labour Party, I remain resolute in my dream to bring change and development to our senatorial zone.

“It is important that I address you at this point, as there have been some changes in the course of my journey to represent the great people of Okigwe senatorial zone. I began this journey under the umbrella of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) but, circumstances beyond my control necessitated a change in my political party membership.”

He indicated interest to contest election under the platform of LP and expressed commitment to carry out responsibilities of the office when elected.

According to him, “As I reach for this goal, I acknowledge that these are turbulent times in history of our nation and state. For many people in Imo State, they are hard times. My parents belong to a generation whose belief was ‘we want our children to be better off than us’.

“They did their best for us, however, we are at a time where we can no longer be sure that the same will be true of our own children. As a result of the economic crisis in Nigeria today, poverty is on the increase and unemployment has reached disastrous levels among young people in particular.

“This crisis of confidence in politics and its institutions is also undermining faith in the democratic system. However, my people, I urge you to remain steadfast in your belief and hope that things will get better,” he said.