Immediate-past minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called for cooperation of all stakeholders in complementing the government’s efforts at driving the wheel of development for the nation and its people.

Aregbesola who stated this at the weekend during the inauguration of projects and empowerment programme of the Osun Economic Development Team in Osogbo maintained that only a society that has non-state actors contribute to human and infrastructural development has the potential of progressive transformation.

He lauded the efforts of the team for championing the course of community development and empowerment of the people, especially in Osogbo, expressing optimism that the projects and empowerment programme would impact the lives of beneficiaries.

As part of the “Operation Light Up Our Markets” initiative of the team, commissioned the solar powered streetlights at Oluode and Ajegunle Markets, and inaugurated a N50 million interest-free loan for traders in markets across the state capital.

He espoused the varying strides recorded in all sectors of the economy during his tenure, particularly in Osogbo adding that the programme is reminiscent of the social investment and people impactful interventions of his administration between 2010 and 2018.

Aregbesola also acknowledged the continuous support of the people of Osogbo for his tendency since inception, stressing that those in leadership must ensure that democracy works for the people.

Receiving Aregbesola and the team in his palace, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, lauded them for their contributions to the development of the state capital.

Oba Oyetunji particularly praised Aregbesola for his efforts at changing the fortunes of the ancient town, stressing that the people will continue to celebrate and honour his legacy in the town.