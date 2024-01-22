The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the November 11, 2024 governorship election in Kogi State, Hon Leke Abejide, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello to congratulate him for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He also wished him well in his future endeavours as he prepares to hand over to the governor-elect in a few days.

Abejide, who is currently representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended Governor Bello for what he described as his achievements during his administration and declared his support for the governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, during the visit.

The ADC candidate, who was received by Governor Bello and Ododo said it was the right of every citizen of constitutional qualification to run for an election but that when the result is declared and a winner has emerged, that should mark the end of politics.

He said all candidates in the November 11 governorship election were qualified Kogi citizens but that only one could be elected and that was the person God had chosen at that time, adding that he would support Ododo to succeed in the interest of the people of Kogi State.

Abejide also commended the governor-elect for striving to ensure peace and tranquility, noting that prior to the election in 2023, one factor that counted for the governor-elect was his ability to talk to and bring many people on board his team.

While welcoming the governorship candidate to his Abuja residence, Governor Bello reiterated the importance of unity in the quest for realising the state’s vast potential.

Reflecting on the abundance of natural and human resources bestowed upon Kogi by God, he warned that without unity, it could become a proverbial scenario of “when two brothers fight, strangers will inherit their property.”

On his part, the governor-elect stressed that the consolidation and continuity of good governance in Kogi State demanded the collective contributions of all stakeholders.