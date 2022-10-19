Arewa Consultative Youth Movement has apologised to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmud Yakubu over a call for his sack or resignation made by another Arewa group.

In a statement by the President of ACYM, Mallam Kabiru Abdullahi, the youth group said “apology at this time to the INEC Chairman is appropriate as he is doing very well to ensure a free and fair election and should not be distracted by any person or group least of all from Arewa.

“After extensive deliberations on the issues, we have formally passed a unanimous vote of confidence on the INEC Chairman and his team and encourage them to hold the forte and keep the flag flying”.

The statement also stated that the AYCM have also interacted with officials of the Arewa Citizens Watch for Good Governance and is have been made aware that Alhaji Mohammed Adamu who is no longer an official was induced by agents of the Imo State Government to make the call on behalf of their group.

In a similar vein, the president of the Ohanaeze Youth Movement Ochiagha Uche Nnadi while reacting to the issues in Abakaliki said from the happenings so far, it is becoming all the more clearer that the financiers of the infamous Omuma magic voters register compromise are those behind the call for the chairman of INEC.

“With over 2.7 million illegal registrations deleted from the register, it shows the INEC chairman is ready to cleanse the register and conduct credible elections in 2023 and the Omuma Magic plotters are now losing out hence their sponsorship for the call for the sack of the INEC chairman,” he said.

Mallam Kabiru Abdullahi also called on the INEC chairman not to allow himself to be distracted and also on Nigerians to discountenance the call for sack or resignation as it was tainted with corruption and made for personal financial gain.