The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has passed a vote of confidence on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over its recent introduction of the new cash withdrawal limit policy for banks and other financial institutions.

The CBN introduced the policy following its recent currency redesign project arising from the concern over the huge of amount of cash outside the banking system.

The ACYM, in a statement on Thursday by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, described the new withdrawal limit policy as a major economic breakthrough for the country.

The group, therefore, called on members of the House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly to resist any plot by those it described as corrupt and unscrupulous politicians to use them to halt the laudable policy.

The statement reads, “We, Arewa Youths, are excited about the decision of the CBN to introduce new cash withdrawal limits into the nation’s banking and financial sector.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the apex bank and its Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over this policy which we view as a major economic breakthrough.

“We are also using this medium to call on members of the National Assembly, particularly, those of the House of Representatives to resist plots by corrupt and unscrupulous politicians to use the assembly to attack the policy.

“Information at our disposal showed that there are plans by these politicians to lure lawmakers to discredit the Buhari government and the cash withdrawal limit.

“Let the lawmakers and others who have been enlisted to discredit this laudable policy know that posterity will not judge them well if they should yield themselves as a willing tool in the hands of those bent on disrupting this policy.”