An Ilorin Magistrate Court in Kwara State has remanded a 45-year-old man, Jimoh Lukman, for allegedly raping his own 14-year-old biological daughter.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Jimoh had been indulging in the unlawful act for many months before his wife, Sidikat, caught him in the act and subsequently reported the matter to the Police.

“The defendant (Jimoh), had been intimidating and threatening to deal with the victim and her mother if they expose the criminal act to anyone or to any law enforcement agent,” the FIR added.

During the arraignment of the suspect before the Court on Thursday, the prosecutor, Sanni Abdullah, told the court of the Motion Ex-parte attached to the Police report, seeking the remand of the defendant and urged the Court to grant the request.

Magistrate Aminat Shittu, who presided over the matter, granted the prosecutor’s request and ordered that the suspect be remanded at a correctional facility.

The Magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter to December 22, 2022.