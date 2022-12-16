Arik Air has announced the resumption of flights to Ilorin, Kwara State capital and Asaba, Delta State capital, effective Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

In a press statement by the spokesman of Arik Air, Banji Ola, the flights to Ilorin will originate from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and operate four times weekly while Asaba flights will originate from the General Aviation Terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and operate four times weekly.

The resumption of flights from Abuja to Ilorin and from Lagos to Asaba was to enable the Airline’s customers spend the Yuletide with their loved ones.

Commenting on the flights resumption, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said, “We have listened to our customers in Ilorin and Asaba who have been craving for our services. They trust us to deliver exceptional services and we won’t fail them.”