Advertisement

The remains of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a staff of ARISE News Channels, who died after allegedly jumping from a three-storey building as a result of a robbery attack, will be buried on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

According to the FCT Police Command’s account, Sommie, as she was fondly called by family, friends and colleagues, jumped down from her apartment at the third floor of Unique Estate in Katampe area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, following the invasion of the estate by suspected armed robbers.

Advertisement

A statement by the family indicated that the United Kingdom-trained lawyer cum journalist, will be laid to rest after a funeral service at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu, Anambra State.

The statement stated that the service of songs will hold at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, Kaduna Street, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

It would be recalled that Sommie, a one-time first runner-up at Miss Tourism Nigeria pageant, left United Kingdom after working for two years to return to Nigeria in order to fulfil her dreams.

Some of her dreams, according to her uncle, Engr. Obi Maduagwu, was to be active in politics and women advancement.