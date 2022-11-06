Arise TV in collaboration with Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in partnership with LEADERSHIP Newspaper is set to hold a Presidential Town Hall Series for 2023 presidential candidate.

The first in a series of town hall meetings for Nigeria’s 2023 election presidential candidates will be aired on Arise News (today) Sunday, November 6th, 2023 at 7:30 pm .

The agenda for the debate centres on two key area: security and economy.

Presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi from the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Kola Abiola of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) are expected to be in attendance. The presidential candidate of APC,Bola Tinubu’s name is however missing from the list of candidates expected to participate.

Recall that since the release of the list of candidates for the presidential race by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians have been very vocal about their desire for a presidential debate among all candidates.