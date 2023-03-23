The home of Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has been invaded by armed robbers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajewole, who is famous for his hilarious comedy as a clergy, took to his Instagram handle, @woliagba_ayoajewole, to announce the incident, thanking God that he and his family were safe and were not physically hurt.

He didn’t categorically talk about if valuables were carted away or not.

Woli Agba posted, “Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. l am grateful to God.”

He captioned the post, “And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly.

“Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people.”

The comedy actor gained entry into the entertainment industry headlining dance drama productions in the group known as Alfa Sule headed by his elder brother.

He has since become a household name and sought-after celebrity among the faith-based organisations.