A middle-aged man linked to arms supplies to suspected bandits in Jos has been arrested by men of the Plateau State Police Command.

LEADERSHIP Friday investigation revealed that the suspect, who arrived in Jos from Zamfara State on Wednesday evening, was apprehended opposite the NTA Park in Jos while trying to deliver the arms to the bandits.

The chairman of the Jos NTA Park, Ibrahim Maikwudi, confirmed the incident with newsmen in Jos yesterday.

Maikwudi, who narrated how the suspect was nearly lynched by an angry mob before he was rescued by the security operatives, said, “It was the security men who came on time that saved the suspect. Around 5 pm yesterday, the man came and was opposite NTA Park at the junction leading to the State Secretariat.

“He was just going up and down, making calls and informing some people that he was just at the NTA Park, waiting for them to collect their delivery. So, two men nearby were watching and listening to his calls and suspected something was wrong.

“The two men could not approach the suspect, but when our people were called, our boys approached him and asked him some questions, but his answers did not add up. So, they caught him and collected the bag he was holding.

“The man protested, but when they opened the bag, behold, it was full of arms and ammunition. It was then that people tried to beat him up, but we rushed to call the police because we feared the mob might kill him there,” Maikwudi said.

He confessed that he was not the only one on the mission to Jos; there were many others.

“So that’s how men from the Special Investigations Bureau Unit of the Police came and arrested him,” he said.

LEADERSHIP Friday could not reach the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, as his phone lines were switched off.