The Nigerian Army has arrested the two soldiers seen in a viral video brutalising a civilian in Rivers State.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the army confirmed the arrest of the soldiers and pledged a thorough investigation into their actions.

LEADERSHIP reports that the video had sparked outrage on social media with several Neitizens, condemning the soldiers’ conduct.

In its reaction, the army condemned the soldiers actions, reiterating that it “remains a professional force that adheres to established rules of engagement and respects the fundamental human rights of all citizens.”

Danjuma further stated that the army “will not tolerate any form of misconduct from our personnel.”

The statement added that Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding of the 6 Division, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Danjuma assured the public that “no stone will be left unturned” in holding those responsible accountable.

The army also encouraged members of the public to come forward with credible information about similar incidents, pledging to be more responsive to concerns.

While acknowledging this as an “unfortunate isolated case,” the army promised swift and decisive action to address the issue.