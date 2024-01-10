Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has joked about being single and childless in her 30s, describing the situation as “terrible”.

DJ Cuppy made jest of herself on social media via her X account and Instagram stories on Wednesday as she shared videos of herself partying during her maternal grandmother’s birthday.

The jolly singer added that she has been able to do what she wanted all the time.

“Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible. All I ever do is exactly what I want all the time,” she wrote with two laughing emojis.

Cuppy also shared a video where she stood between her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola, at the same event.

“I told my parents ‘Oya kiss your baby’”, she captioned the post with laughing emojis.

LEADERSHIP reports that DJ Cuppy had recently opened up about her failed relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, even as she said it was not the end of her life.