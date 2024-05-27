The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has charged personnel of the Command Central Engineering Depot (CED) Nigerian Army (NA) to sustain the technological innovation and ingenuity in military operations.

Lagbaja gave the charge on Monday, 27 May 2024, during his maiden visit to the Engineering Depot in Kaduna, where he was briefed by the Commander, Major General Babatunde Alaya on the efforts of the Depot in rebuilding, reboring and refitting damaged and broken down Combat vehicles in support of formations and units of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS, in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, urged the personnel to sustain the current operational momentum and successes by supporting the troops in the frontlines through swift engineering interventions in rebuilding and repairing combat equipment.

The Army chief said the CED remains pivotal in ensuring the sustenance of equipment in the inventory of the Nigerian Army.

He commended the Commander, officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the DEPOT for diligently keying into his Command’s philosophy to “transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

Lagbaja lauded the former leadership of the Army for resuscitating the hitherto comatose CED which has now been transformed into a viable and innovative Command Engineering depot.

General Lagbaja seized the opportunity of his visit to inspect various production sections of the depot and interacted with the personnel.

He was accompanied by the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General John Ochai, GOC 2 Division Major General Lander Saraso and Principal Staff Officers from the Nigerian Army.