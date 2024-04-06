The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has commissioned several projects in Nembe National Grammar School (NNGS) situated in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

The projects were executed by the Army’s Director of Engineering Services, Maj. Gen. I. A. Allison, who is also an indigene of Nembe and a former senior prefect of NNGS in 1988.

Some of projects include, remodelling of the school’s main gate, construction of eight toilets, renovation of science laboratories, and supply of laboratory equipment.

Others are the construction of library bookshelves, water reticulation and supply at the kitchen and hostels, renovation of sick bay and supply of drugs and essential medical equipment.

The Army also renovated the school kitchen, provided solar lights at the dining hall for prep and established a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre equipped with 168 computers.

The Chief of Army Staff represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdusalam, said that the far-reaching projects which are Classified as Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) were executed across the country, as part of the Army’s non-kinetic approaches in combating security challenges facing the country.

In his address, Major General Allison thanked the Chief of Army Staff for funding the projects and giving him the privilege to serve and better the lives of the Nembe people.

He stressed the fact that “a peaceful environment will always give birth to development”, while commending the people of Nembe for their cooperation during the execution of the projects.

He urged the people of Nembe to own the projects and protect them against possible theft and vandalism, and called for continued partnership between the Army and the community.

On his part, the Chairman of NNGS 1983/1988 set, Hon. Oteigbanyo George-Braah, commended the Nigerian Army for the uncommon initiative, and particularly Major General Allison, for facilitating the execution of the projects in the institution.